ANACONDA — Sunday marked day three of the search for Micahel Brown, a man accused of killing four people Friday at The Owl Bar in Anaconda

The residents MTN spoke with were concerned about the lack of updated information from law enforcement.

"It is an uneasy feeling knowing that there is someone out there who has the capacity to do this, and we do not know where they are,” said Jim Vanfossen, an Anaconda native.

Anaconda remains resilient three days into the manhunt for shooting suspect

Vanfossen appreciates the efforts to gather information through the reward and tipline, but wishes more updates were given to the public.

“Have updates more frequently than what we have had because rumor is your worst enemy,” Vanfossen says.

Jim Vanfossen, an Anaconda resident shared his concerns surrounding the ongoing manhunt for Michael Brown.

Despite the sadness that fills the streets of Anaconda, the community has always been resilient.

Vanfossen says, “Anaconda character is built on hard times. This will momentarily knock us back on our heels, but this community has so many good people.”

Earlier on Sunday, a press conference was held at the Deer Lodge County Courthouse with Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Knudsen said that while the suspect was still on the loose, law enforcement was working tirelessly to bring the matter to a close.

“This is a dangerous individual who has committed an absolutely heinous crime against this community and these victims,” said Knudsen.

Knudsen said they believe Brown is still alive, and they have opened a tipline and a reward is being offered.

"We have a $7,500 reward for any information that would lead us to Michael Paul Brown,” Knudsen says. If you have any information, you can call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

The Owl Bar in Anaconda is still plastered in police tape following Friday's mass shooting.

In times of tragedy, it is not just the community that comes together, but the Treasure State.

“This is what we do in Montana," Knudsen says. "We step up, we help our neighbors, and we come in."

Saturday’s manhunt had around 250 boots on the ground and in the air, but resources may shift out of Anaconda.

“We are not going to have as many resources here," Knudsen says. "We are focused on the really sharp, focused search, and you will see the stance shift a little bit.”

Flowers line the curb outside of the Owl Bar, honoring the lives of the four victims.

