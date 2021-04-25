Annual Helena disc golf tournament has biggest turnout ever

HELENA — The 6th annual Queen City Disc Golf Tournament was held in Helena April 24th-25, 2021.

The directors say it is their biggest turnout yet with over 150 players participating in the two-day event. They followed a similar structure to 2020’s pandemic version of the tournament, having two days for competition and separating the professionals from the amateurs.

The tournament directors mentioned disc golf has only grown in the pandemic with tournament registrations selling out in minutes.

“Disc golf has basically exploded during the pandemic. It is huge,” says Austin Fonk, Queen City Tournament Co-director. “Manufacturers are selling more discs than ever. 40% of all active [Professional Disc Golf Association] members signed up in 2020. So, that just kind of shows you the pandemic, as ruthless as it was, some things were able to sprout out of it."