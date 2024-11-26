Annual Helena Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving

HELENA — The annual Helena Turkey Trot is in its fifth decade and is a fun run on Thanksgiving morning to support local charities and share in the holiday spirit.

The race will begin at 10 am on Thanksgiving Day at Crossroads Fitness.

Runners will have a choice of a 1k, 5k, or 10k run to fundraise for Helena Vigilante Runners.

Each year the trot supports a different local charity like Helena Food Share and Impact Montana.

Rhonda Schlosser, the general manager of Crossroads says, “Some people do it for the fitness, some people do it for the community, and some people wake up in the morning and want to go for a run today. It is great because they come down to Crossroads and it has really become a family tradition.”

At 11 a.m. there will be a random drawing for pies and turkeys.

Registration for the event is ten dollars and is online at Helena Turkey Trot

