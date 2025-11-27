As Carroll continues playoff run, QB Kaden Huot continues chasing history

HELENA — As the Carroll College football team continues its pursuit of an NAIA national championship, the Fighting Saints’ starting quarterback is continuing his pursuit of program history.

Kaden Huot threw four touchdown passes in Saturday’s first round playoff win, giving the junior 32 on the season. He joined NAIA hall of famer Tyler Emmert — who quarterbacked Carroll to four-straight national championships from 2002-2005 — as the only signal callers in program history to cross the 30-touchdown plateau.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Huot told MTN Sports after practice Wednesday. “It’s been a great experience. I’ve been having a lot of fun this year. And I guess that was just one of the milestones that I reached. And I couldn’t have done that with anyone but my offense — and the O-line and the receivers and the running backs. It’s a team effort.”

But while Huot deflected praise, his top pass catcher gave his quarterback praise.

“I think it’s his ability to make plays,” redshirt senior wide receiver Chris Akulschin said of playing with Huot. “He’s a guy that knows the offense well. He’s learned the offense well. But at the end of the day, he’s just a baller. And he’s an athlete.

“He makes plays where normal players wouldn’t be able to make a play. He extends plays with his feet and just makes some ridiculous throws that I haven’t seen anybody else make.”

Emmert set the Saints’ all-time single season mark with 38 touchdowns in 2003. Huot needs six more passing touchdowns to tie the all-time mark.

But the Saints’ QB1 said he’s not worried about breaking the record.

“I don’t really look at numbers that much,” said Huot. “Y’know, it’s just the win that I’m looking for. And that’s what we’re looking for as a team. The numbers are cool and stuff, but we just want to win at the end of the day.”

Carroll’s postseason continues Saturday in Butte against rival Montana Tech. The winner advances to the NAIA quarterfinals.