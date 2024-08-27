As kids head back to school, keep your head on a swivel

HELENA — As kids head back to school and take to the streets, sidewalks, and crosswalks, it’s vital for drivers to stay vigilant as they go about their daily commute.

“Just have your head on a swivel and keep your eyes open, keep your eyes off your cell phone and on the road, and we'll all make it through this school year,” says Corporal for the Helena Police Department School Resource Officer Program.

Bus drivers, crossing guards, and police are teaming up to make sure our kids stay safe on their way to and from school. Back in 2021, we reported on the new HD cameras being installed on school bus stop arms and inside the Helena Public School buses. Those cameras are an added safety measure. They catch anyone who disregards the school bus stop signs.

“You have to stop and wait. It may be a delay, but that's part of the deal to get the kids safely to school,” says Baker.

As hundreds of children make their way into the classroom this week, it’s more important than ever for drivers to pay attention to traffic laws, school buses, and crossing guards, and slow down around schools says Baker.

“Safety’s paramount. There's going to be a lot of movement, a lot of people out and about. It may not be just kids. It could be the parents walking too. It is important because anytime a vehicle comes in contact with a human, it's a very bad situation,” says Baker.

According to a report from the Montana Department of Transportation, preliminary data showed that in 2023 there were 17 pedestrian fatalities. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 111 occupants were killed in school transportation vehicles from 2013 through 2022, but the American School Bus Council says that students are about 70 times more likely to get to school safely when taking a school bus when compared to traveling by passenger vehicle.

Carly Lindstrom and Michelle Gransbery are crossing guards and paraeducators at Four Georgians Elementary. While this job is a great way to connect with the students, it’s a concrete way to keep them safe as they make the journey to and from the classroom.

“Watch out for the kids. They're going to be at the crosswalks. If you're in a school zone, slow down. And if, you know, just be aware that there's going to be kids crossing at the intersections,” says Gransbery.

“I think too, just making sure to look out for the pink or orange vests that you see, making sure to actually stop fully before continuing to make sure that both the children and us are across safely. Especially with winter right around the corner, it's gonna get dark way earlier,” says Lindstrom.