Benny's Bistro owners passing on the torch

HELENA — A popular downtown restaurant is poised for a fresh start. After nearly a decade, the owners of Benny's Bistro have decided to sell the longtime local hotspot.

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Benny's Bistro in Helena set to change hands after nearly a decade under current owners

Benny’s Bistro has been in Helena since 1997. Eric and Hillary Potuzak bought Benny’s in 2017.

While they’ve enjoyed what Benny’s has given them, their decision to sell stems from a lifestyle change; they want more time to spend at home with their family.

Evan Charney, MTN News After nearly a decade, the owners of Benny's Bistro have decided to sell the longtime local hotspot.

While their chapter with Benny’s is closing, they’re most proud of Benny’s identity as a farm-to-table restaurant, sourcing ingredients locally, and believe the new owners will take it to a new level.

Eric Potuzac shared, “Thank you very much to our community. We really appreciate the support over the last 9 and a half years, and we know that the next owner would also appreciate the support in the future.”

The Potuzaks say they're one step away from making that fresh start a reality. With a contract in place, they hope to close the sale in the next few weeks and get Benny's Bistro back open for business.

