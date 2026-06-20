Bighorns fans supports team through scholarship after husband's passing

HELENA — After one of the biggest Helena Bighorns hockey fans’ passings, his legacy lives on through his family, supporting the team and welcoming them as their own.

“That was grandpa of the team,” said Bighorns alum Mason Smith. “He’s been there for years.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Steve attending a Bighorns game with family

Steve Johnston was one of the biggest bighorn fans the team has seen.

“He was a season ticket holder,” said Steve’s daughter Amy Chartier. “He was at every game. I mean, he would cancel plans to make sure he made it to games.”

Unfortunately, Steve was diagnosed with cancer, but that didn’t stop his support of the Bighorns. He kept a Bighorn plushie with him in the hospital in Salt Lake during treatment, and came back to Steed Arena whenever he could.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Bighorn plushie Steve kept with him in the hospital

“He, even when he was sick, he was always here,” said Tracy Johnston, Steve’s wife.

“It's a big void in the stands without him here,” Chartier expressed.

Steve passed away in February of 2024. After hearing the news, the team showed up, just as Steve did for them.

Evan Charney, MTN News A Bighorns jersey the team signed for Steve when he was in the hospital

“You know, when we walked out of the funeral, and I looked out, and there were three rows of Bighorn players in their jerseys,” Tracy explained. “Some of them didn’t know him, but the team was there.”

This prompted his family to start the Steve Johnston Memorial and Scholarship Fund.

“It just touched us,” Chartier said, “and we were like, 'that’s definitely what we were gonna do with his memory.’”

The scholarship is awarded to a Bighorns player to help cover team fees, costing around $7,000 just to play.

Evan Charney, MTN News A hockey puck sits in Steed Arena

“Hockey itself is an extremely expensive sport, outside of paying for team fees and everything, sticks alone can cost up to $400 themselves, skates more than a grand,” Smith stated.

“It's a huge weight off my shoulders,” said Bighorns player and last year’s scholarship recipient Ty Schell, “and just so I can be able to focus on hockey, come to the rink every day and not have to worry about that financial aspect.”

Four scholarships have been awarded so far. Additionally, each year moving forward, one player is nominated as the “Steve Johnston Memorial Fund Player of the Year”, voted on by their teammates for leadership and character.

Evan Charney, MTN News

Not only is the Johnston family helping raise funds for the scholarship, but staying connected to players, housing them, and welcoming them into their homes.

“They’re like now a part of our family,” Tracy stated. “They’re on the family tree birthday list, they’re the grandkids, they’re there.”

“I feel like saying thank you is an understatement,” Schell said. “They have been a huge help for me. They have done so much more than they have needed to.”

Not only are players appreciative of the support, but they get the chance to honor Steve and his legacy.

Evan Charney, MTN News Steve's daughter sharing an embrace with a player she provided housing during the season

“To keep his memory going,” Smith stated. “He meant a lot to this team, he meant a lot to this organization, to this community, and to be able to carry on what he started, it truly means a lot to me.”

“I’m very grateful for it,” Schell said. “To be able to play for another person and just know that he's up there watching us play, giving us some luck and some support.”

The family hopes to keep the scholarship going for years to come, and eventually be able to make it a full-ride.

Those interested in supporting the scholarship fund can drop off donations at Ascent Bank, Venmo @SJHBH, or reach out to his family, who are often found at home Bighorn games.

