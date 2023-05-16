Billings airshow expected to draw massive crowds, secret guest announced

BILLINGS - Yellowstone International Airshow organizers announced plans on Tuesday for a WWII-era flight showing along with multiple military air teams that will perform for tens of thousands in August.

Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the airshow Aug. 12-13.

Co-chair Jake Penwell also announced that Intermountain Health is the title sponsor of the airshow.

In Billings, Intermountain Health arm St. Vincent Healthcare employs many veterans.

Emergency Department Critical Care senior director Heather Staney said the hospital is proud to celebrate current and former service members.

Hospital medical staff will be on-site to provide for any health needs during the show.

Co-chair Matt McDonnell said that multiple flight teams are expected, including an Air Force F16 Viper Team, an F35 5th generation fighter demonstration, a privately owned WWII-era P51 Mustang, and the Navy's F18 Blue Angels.

A surprise demonstration from a group that won't be announced until the show will include explosions.

VIP tickets are sold out but some general admission tickets are available.

https://www.yellowstoneairshow.com