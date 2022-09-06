Billings woman works to make Montana more sustainable; Launches SustainaBillings

BILLINGS — From sustainable style to sustainable food and everything in between, one Montana woman’s vision is helping Montana to become more green.

“This is the first ever SustainaBillings. This is a movement, this is a community, and we share similar ideas. Maybe we can inspire each other, learn from each other,” says Katie Harrison, SustainaBillings Event Organizer.

Katie Harrison is what some would call a sustainable superhero, working to move the no-waste movement to Billings via her first ever SustainaBillings event at South Park September 10, 2022.

“You can buy cool upcycled products like earrings, fashion, art, decore, all from local makers, but also with the non-profits involved we can really exchange ideas of how to live more sustainably and maybe make Billings a more sustainable city,” says Harrison.

The idea sparked when Katie saw a local restaurant serving food on styrofoam. It was like nails on a chalkboard, catapulting her into action, gathering vendors statewide.

“I’m Heidi Noyes, I’m the owner and Chief Eco-Maniac at Eco Montana and Eco by Design, a new sustainable living store here in Bozeman. We distribute compostable restaurant supplies around the state of Montana from our Bozeman warehouse,” says Heidi Noyes, Chief Eco-Maniac of Eco-Montana.

“I’m Jennifer, and I have the Underground Fashion Exchange and my booth will have sustainable fashion,” says Jennifer Lackman.

My name is Niko. I run JuJu Gear. We’ve been creating upcycled fashion out of second hand clothing out of Montana for about 10 years,” says Niko of Juju Gear.

“I’m Whitney with Jilted Blessings, we do all kinds of upcycled items,” says Whitney Giddeon of Jilted Blessings.

Several non-profit organizations are set to be featured at the event, including one that focuses on sustainable food, Sustainable Montana.

“Our primary program right now is the fruit tree and fruit bush giveaway program. Fruit trees can be expensive. We’ll buy the tree for you and help you plant it,” says Jeremiah Rouan, Sustainable Montana President.

Whether you reside in Billings or beyond, there’s no shortage of no-waste ideas, all from Montana. For more information on SustainaBillings, visit the event’s Instagram page.