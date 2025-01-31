BLM asks for input on possible oil and gas lease sales

HELENA — The Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas State Office is asking the public for their input on possible oil and gas lease sales this September.

The 30-day public comment period is now open, and the BLM is looking for comments on 29 oil and gas parcels totaling 9,102 acres.

The BLM says, "Leasing is the first step in the process to develop oil and gas resources," and leases are open to public use, occupying, or developing public lands.

The BLM reviews lease applications for drilling permits, and they do an environmental analysis while coordinating with state partners and stakeholders.

The public comment period is open until March 3rd, and you can find where to share your input here.