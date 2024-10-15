Boobiecon creates a community for breast cancer fighters

HELENA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Helena is celebrating in a fun and educational way, Boobiecon!

Robyn Lund, a breast cancer survivor wanted to do something more than bring awareness to the disease, but also create the community she did not have when she was battling breast cancer.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Lund says, “All we want is to build support and some awareness around people who need it, people who are at the possibly lowest point in their life and in Helena it is easy to feel isolated and we want to change that."

Boobiecon is a week-long event that starts Monday night and includes community bonding events and early breast cancer sign education.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Check out https://www.boobiecon.com/ for all the events.

