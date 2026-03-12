Bozeman security consultant helping Americans leave Middle East amid escalating conflict

BOZEMAN — As conflict continues to escalate in the Middle East, thousands of Americans are working to find their way home.

The U.S. State Department says more than 43,000 U.S. citizens have already returned to the United States from conflict areas in the region, but for many, leaving has proven complicated and costly.

MTN reporter Esha Walia recently experienced that challenge firsthand. Walia safely returned to the United States after a difficult journey out of Dubai.

“I never imagined my family trip to Dubai would turn into a mission to get back home,” Walia said.

As Americans across the region continue searching for safe routes out, one Bozeman man is helping some navigate their options.

Mitch Price, a Bozeman resident and former U.S. Secret Service agent, spent more than 20 years protecting American interests around the world. He now runs a private security consulting company.

“I am a boutique security consulting company,” Price said.

Price previously lived and worked in the Middle East, where part of his job involved preparing evacuation plans in case conflict broke out.

“One of my responsibilities was to develop and, if necessary, implement evacuation plans out of the region in case hostilities broke out,” Price said.

As regional tensions escalate, the U.S. government has urged Americans to leave 14 countries in the region.

Price said one of his clients recently encountered a difficult situation while trying to leave.

“They got to the border, and the border was open, but it was only open to foot traffic,” Price said. “So they had to abandon their vehicles, cross on foot and then our team was able to procure taxis for them.”

Even reaching a border crossing may not solve the problem. Charter flights out of the region can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Let’s face it — a lot of people can’t afford a $250,000 charter flight,” Price said.

Because of that, Price said many Americans are left with limited options, including sheltering in place until commercial air travel resumes at nearby airport hubs.

“If you can get a commercial flight out when the airspace frees up, that’s usually your best option,” Price said.

Price also warns travelers not to assume the U.S. government will quickly evacuate them during a crisis.

“There’s kind of this mindset with U.S. citizens that the State Department is going to bail us out and they are going to do it quickly,” Price said. “That is absolutely not always the case.”

For Americans traveling to regions that could experience conflict, Price recommends planning ahead by evaluating risks, purchasing travel insurance, and registering with the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

However, he says travelers should also prepare for the possibility that they may need to rely on themselves.

“You need to also think about what would be my options if things don’t go as planned,” Price said. “Sometimes you’re going to have to rely on yourself.”

While helping clients find safe routes home, Price said his main goal is simply to help people get to safety.

“I just want to be in a position to help people out,” Price said. “It’s not necessarily about generating business.”