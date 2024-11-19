Capital High is full of spirit going into State Championship game

HELENA — Capital High School is competing for the state championship on Friday and students are full of spirit leading up to the big game.

Merek Mihelish, Capital's quarterback shares what school spirit means to him and the team.

"It means a lot. We all represent Capital High. It doesn't matter what sport you do or what activities you do and clubs, you are representing your school so obviously it is a big deal to represent all your classmates in this game. The cheer squad and the band are also representing Capital High as a whole," Mihelish said.

Leading up to the big game on Friday the cheerleaders and pep band are gearing up for an outpouring of school spirit.

Ellie Michelotti, a Capital cheerleader says, "School spirit especially at Capital and our cheerleaders playing such a big role in who we are and how we show school spirit means a whole bunch, especially in the public like us just showing up to events with our student body behind us is just really important."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Josiah Todd is a senior pep band member who says, "A state championship is us working as a team for so long together, building that connection, and then really having to be a unified group of people in order to get the desired result."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This is not the first state championship appearance for Capital High. Their most recent state victory was in 2022.

"This is our 52nd season and this is our 52nd team. In those 52 years, this is our 18th state title appearance and we have won 12 of those titles," Kyle Mihelish, Capital's head football coach says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Although the day is filled with excitement is also bittersweet as it is the senior's final game.

Dylan Almquist, a senior and a wide receiver says,"This is the last game we are all guaranteed, so this all means a lot to all of us. We are excited but also just anxious to get to the game."

Capital High is not only filled with spirit but also traditions. You may notice that the football team has vibrant-colored mohawks as they carry on a legacy that began in the early 1990's. The team only participates in this tradition if they make it to a title game.

The team and fans have been preparing all week to host the game here in Helena on Friday and Coach Mihelish feels good about the game, as the team beat Kalispell Glacier earlier in the season.

"We will have a solid game plan going in and I know Glacier will too. They are very well coached and a good football team," Coach Mihelish says.

