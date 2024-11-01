Capital High Senior football players honor teachers that "Made an Impact"

A large portion of senior year is about looking into the future, but on Friday Capital High seniors reflected on their pasts, honoring the teachers who made a lasting impact.

Twenty-two Capital High School football seniors visited their former elementary schools and middle schools to give a teacher who inspired them a Bruins t-shirt.

Players described their former teachers as “energetic, great, awesome and exciting.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

One player visited his former teacher and she barely recognized him because he had grown so much since the fifth grade.

Although years have passed, many of the teachers expressed the same feelings about their students.

Ali Suchy, a teacher at C.R. Anderson Middle School says that receiving the shirt is, “the biggest honor I could think of because it means a lot when it is a student that comes back and says what an impact was made.”

The teachers given the “made an impact” award have helped shape the futures of their students.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Luke McCarthy plans on studying history at Montana State University because of his geography teacher.

“It means a lot because I feel like he taught me the most of any teacher I can think of just because back then I wasn’t so interested in geography and history but after having him as a teacher it is my favorite subject," McCarthy says.

Jack Gollenhon will continue his football career because of his teachers' continued encouragement.

He says, “None of this would happen if it was not for him convincing me to play football.”

All of the teachers who made an impact will get to go on the field for the next Capital football game’s coin toss.

