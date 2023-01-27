Capital High students learn more about career in trades

HELENA — On Thursday, Capital High School hosted an assembly for their students with a guest speaker who highlighted opportunities for pursuing careers in the trades.

Kayleen McCabe is an accomplished general contractor, TV host, trade advocate, and youth career mentor. She is known for the DIY network show Rescue Renovation.

McCabe spoke to students about her career path in contracting and tv, all without a college degree. She also shared the message that there are multiple avenues to a successful career, and college isn't always necessary.

She emphasized that students should set a career goal, and work hard to achieve it.

"I want all the students to hear that they have an opportunity to be successful. They could go to college. They could go into the trade. But what they need to do is they need to work hard. Show up on time and explore the things that really make them happy in that career path," said McCabe.

According to a 2022 report on Montana's secondary workforce,

74 percent of occupations that require less than four years of post-secondary education are undersupplied.

That includes trades jobs like electricians, plumbers, and carpenters.

Jobs that are in very high demand, with above-average wages, and Montana has taken steps to grow apprenticeship opportunities.

In his state of the state address on Wednesday night, Governor Greg Gianforte noted that last year Montana added more than 1000 apprenticeships along with more new employer sponsors.