Carroll College announces new president

Carroll College has announced Dr. William “Bill” Ruud as the 19th president of the school, effective July 1, 2025. Ruud will replace Dr. John Cech, who is retiring in June.

The private Catholic school introduced Ruud to the community on Thursday during an event at the Carroll College Campus Center.

“Dr. Ruud is the ideal leader for this moment in Carroll’s journey,” said Fr. Patrick Beretta, Chair of Carroll’s Board of Trustees. “With a depth of experience shaped by years of presidential leadership and a strong grasp of the challenges facing higher education today, he brings a thoughtful and steady presence—one that honors our traditions while embracing the opportunities ahead. I am confident that under his leadership, the richness of our academic life and the spirit of our community will shine ever brighter.”

Ruud has 17 years of experience as a college and university president, having served at Marietta College in Ohio (2016–2023), the University of Northern Iowa (2013–2016), and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (2007–2013). He is also a former U.S. Army officer and Dr. Ruud holds a Ph.D. in Management and Organizational Behavior and an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

According to Carroll, Rudd was chosen unanimously by the Presidential Search Committee following a seven-month national search.

“I want to think outside the box. I want to color outside the lines. And at the same time keep our strong traditions going, and keep them growing and keep them moving. My office door is open. You will see me out and about, you'll see me in the community, Ruud told the crowd on Thursday.

In August, Dr. Cech announced he would be retiring as president at the end of the academic year. He had served in the role since 2018.

