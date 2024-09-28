Carroll College experiences enrollment growth

HELENA — Carroll College experienced a 4.5% enrollment growth, bringing its total student body to 1,167 across all programs.

The incoming freshman class of 2028 itself is the second largest first-year class in five years, comprised of 284 students, a 4% increase over last year.

The studies that have seen some of the most popularity are nursing which saw 60 new students and a waitlist, business, psychology, biology, and health sciences.

Over 900 students live on campus, a growth of 8.6%.

Additionally, out of 273 colleges and universities, Carroll was chosen for the School of Character Award.

Carroll College was ranked the #1 Best Value Regional College in the West for the third year in a row by US News and World Report.

Carroll was also voted as the #3 Regional College in the West and #2 for Veterans.

The private Catholic college also boasts an 82.1% fall-to-fall retention rate, a rate that's been increasing for the past 3 years.

Dr. John Cech, President of Carroll College says this growth speaks to the unique environment provided by the college.

“It's the result of the work that takes place with our faculty and staff, the relationships that are formed, the opportunities that our students have in this community, the internships, the study abroad opportunities,” says Cech.