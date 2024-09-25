Carroll College hosts 10th International Film Festival

HELENA — Carroll College is hosting its tenth International Film Festival. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday and offers a different film each night. The festival is hosted by the Juan Diego Program of Hispanic Studies and is free and open to the public.

Ryan Hallows, the director of the Hispanic Studies Department says, “we are aiming to provide for students but also to the community an opportunity to see things that are not from Hollywood.”

All of the featured films are directed by Pedro Almodóvar, chosen because of his unique way of constructing films and focus on complex and controversial relationships. He is currently considered Spain’s most famous filmmaker, and who, among many others awards, has received two Oscars and this year’s Golden Lion, the highest prize given to a film at the Venice Film Festival. All films will be in Spanish with English subtitles.

The film schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 24: Todo Sobre Mi Madre (All About My Mother)

Wednesday, September 25: Volver (To Return)

Thursday, September 26: Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers)

For those interested in attending, “it’s a great opportunity for people to step out of their comfort zone, look for conversation about people that are not necessarily like us, and be able to find empathetic and compassionate dialogues," Hallows says.

The films run from 7 pm to 9 pm in the Sage Room at Carroll’s Library and allow the community to engage in Hispanic Heritage Month.