Carroll College hosts graduation ceremony sending off class of 2023

HELENA — It's that time of year when Carroll College students celebrate their college accomplishments with a graduation ceremony and begin their careers with a toss of a cap.

"I am convinced the members of the class of 2023 will go out and make a difference in this world," said Dr. John Cech, President of Carroll College.

Carroll College held its class of 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday where hundreds of students, friends, and family gathered in Nelson Stadium.

The reception consisted of The President's Address to the graduates from Dr. John Cech, several guest speakers, and an honoring of Carroll College Alumni from classes of 1963 and 1973.

Needless to say, it was a bittersweet moment for some of the graduates.

"It's amazing. It's so nice to be it's so nice to be finished. But it's also like kind of, you know, happy and sad, like lots of mixed emotions," said Jack Bentson, a Carroll College 2023 graduate, who finished with a B.A. in Business management and marketing.

Some graduates are still soaking in the moment that they are a graduate.

"I'm excited. It's kind of surreal. I don't think everything's hitting me yet, but excited to be done it," said Grayson Gold, a Carroll College 2023 graduate who finished with degrees in history and philosophy.

For most of the students, it was the educators and fellow students around them that made this day so special.

"I care all I know for me, it's definitely like marked by the people that I met, you know, both faculty and staff wise, but then also my fellow graduates and people that are older, younger than us, who are also been to carol and just the relationships that we were formed through that," said Maycee Nowlen, Carroll College graduate class of 2023.

Carroll College had a total of 313 graduates including both baccalaureate and masters degree recipients, as well as Carroll’s first cohort of Master of Social Work students.