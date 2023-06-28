Carroll College introduces new men's basketball head coach to community

HELENA — Carroll College recently named Ryan Lundgren as the new men's basketball head coach for the Fighting Saints.

"Our basketball program is in good hands with Ryan's leadership," said Charlie Gross, Carroll College's Athletic Director.

Recently, Lundgren was the Associate Head Coach and recruiting coordinator at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) in Twin Falls,

and last season, the school finished undefeated and at the top of the NJCAA.

Now with Carroll, Lundgren is ready to bring that success to the Fighting Saints.

"I feel that I've learned under the right people, and been mentored by the right people that I can step into this position and be ready from day one," said Lundgren.

Prior to coaching college basketball, Lundgren was head boys head basketball coach at a school in Caldwell, Idaho from 2015-2019 and was named the Idaho Press Tribune 2017 Boys Athletics Coach of the Year.

After his success with coaching both at the high school and college levels in Idaho, Lundgren is hoping to bring his style of coaching to Carroll College at the NAIA level.

"I don't need to reinvent the wheel. I just need to be myself and come in here and relay my vision to this team, and make sure the guys that we bring in here fit the Carroll way and fit who we are as a college, and also as a basketball program," said Lundgren.

In Arizona recruiting, Lundgren got the call that he got the head coach position, and right away he made sure to reach out to all the student-athletes he'll be coaching.

"I texted every player individually and I came up here right away yesterday when I got back from Phoenix to make sure that I have the opportunity to meet with each player and to meet as a team and to have those discussions that are very important as we transition into the start of school," said Lundgren.

Lundgren will be the 28th head coach in Carroll Program History.