Carroll College nursing program launches mobile health unit

HELENA — Carroll College’s nursing program is launching a mobile health unit to provide health services to underserved communities.

While the launch was made possible through a generous estate gift, ongoing support from Benefis Health System is helping to ensure long-term sustainability.

The mobile health unit is a fully equipped towable trailer that will be used for health screenings, education workshops, and mental health support.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The unit will travel across Montana to serve communities that lack access to consistent healthcare.

It will make its debut later this month at Carroll’s annual mock mass casualty event.