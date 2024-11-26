Carroll College Speech and Debate Team brings home hardware from Oregon

HELENA — The Carroll College Talking Saints speech and debate team swept all of the top awards in debate at the Mahaffey speech and debate tournament in Oregon last week.

Eighteen Carroll students brought home awards including ten first-place plaques.

Nearly half of the awards were won by first-year students.

Debaters took the spotlight with first, second, and third in British Parliamentary debate and won top five speaker awards.

Students also earned top three speaker awards in novice debate.

Catherine Dudley, a member of the speech and debate team shared what it means to be part of such a successful team.

"Speech and debate is somewhat of niche hobby and sport, but is super fun to represent Carroll," Dudley says. "Speech and debate is something we care a lot about and Carroll had been pretty dominant in speech and debate, so it is a lot of fun to continue that legacy."

