Carroll College student uses faith to inspire rock music

HELENA — Jackson Cossairt is a very involved student on Carroll’s campus and he is using his faith to inspire rock music that plays at his concerts every semester.

He says through his concerts he is, “continuing to learn how to be a better musician every time I pick an up an instrument and getting to perform allows me to set goals.”

Cossairt’s love for music sparked from his dad’s interest and he began to learn to play the guitar in the second grade.

“Growing up he was always practicing his guitar in our house and he has all his favorite bands on CDs," Cossairt says. "We would listen to Motley Crue greatest hits every time we were in the car and that just left an impression on me. It’s the music I grew up on.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

He began performing in fourth grade and has played five concerts at Carroll.

When he is not rocking out on his guitar that his dad painted for him, he is playing saxophone in Carroll’s pep band.

Past concerts and the fans coming together are his greatest motivation.

A group of his fans adorned in his band tees shared the reason they love attending his concerts.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“Jack is a really big prominent character on this campus. He involves himself in so many activities and clubs and he gives back so much to so many people and so we are here to support him and give back to him," Brooke Vandehey said.

Cossairt is from Chicago and came to Helena to attend Carroll College.

Two of he most influential things in Cossairt's life are his relationship with god and relationship with music.

He combined the two in his debut song.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Cossairt shares, “the song is titled 'Guilty' and the main line is 'I do not want to be guilty of one more sin" and that’s just the power of it."

"I love God and I love Christ and I am sick and tired of screwing up and turning away from him," Cossairt says. "That’s not even just a generic thing that’s my words and my thoughts in those lyrics.”

Cossairt aims to host one more concert next semester before his graduation where will follow his dreams of becoming a high school math teacher and continuing his love for music while he can.

