Carroll College surpasses the national average in medical school placement rate

HELENA — Carroll College achieved an 81 percent rate, far exceeding the 43 percent national average for medical school placement rate.

Over the past decade, 161 Carroll College graduates have been accepted into esteemed medical schools across the nation.

"Our program’s success speaks volumes about the quality of education and support we provide to aspiring medical professionals,” said Carroll College President John Cech. “We are deeply committed to equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and compassion they need to make meaningful contributions in healthcare."

The pre-medical pathway at Carroll is designed to provide perspective on societal, ethical, and systemic influences shaping healthcare.

Accompanied by Carroll’s catholic mission the program cultivates empathy needed in healthcare professionals.

For more information on Carroll College’s Pre-Medical Pathway and its successes, visit www.carroll.edu/pre-medical or contact the Admission Office at (406) 447-4384.

