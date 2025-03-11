Carroll's Weston Means reaches new heights at NAIA indoor championships grabbing gold for the Fighting Saints

HELENA — Weston Means, a high jumper at Carroll College, reached new heights at the NAIA indoor track and field championships, earning him the top of the podium for the Fighting Saints.

Just over 7 feet. That's taller than your standard door, longer than a giraffe's neck and close to the height of a typical artificial Christmas tree. It's also the same height it took for Means to strike gold at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

"I can't remember what I think, like when I'm in the air, it's just it. I just don't think anything really. Just trust in my just trust in my in my jump in my approach," said Means.

Means' previous personal high jump record was 6'10" and a quarter, and he knew he had to improve from last year to stand out from the crowd and have himself a day.

"He got eighth at outdoor nationals last year, and I'll never forget the story. He wasn't quite on the podium because on the grass he's like, coach, I'll never be down here again. I went, atta boy, let's go. And he's been working his blood off and doing a great job," said Carroll College Track & Field Coach Harry Clark.

Ryan Burg MTN News Carroll College Track and Field Head Coach Harry Clark working with Weston Means on his jump

When at Nationals this year, Clark knew Means was ready to go.

"I knew he was going to have a day, as one of those things as you're a coach. He's coming down. He's making corner come out. He knows his jump. You just knew he was going to have a day, and he had a day. It was just so fun to watch. I mean yeah zero misses all the way through seven foot... Now that's a that's a day," said Clark.

Out of Lockwood High School in Billings, Means always wanted to reach the stars.

"I went into, like, believing I was going to win, and I was just going to take whatever it takes to win. And it was the PR that let me win," said Means.

Hurdling over his previous personal record and standing tall at the podium, means made Clark proud.

"Being in that seven-foot club that is way different than being in a six whatever club. So as soon as you break that barrier, that seven-foot barrier, it just seemed you just elevate to a lot in the status of high jump," said Clark.

Only a sophomore, Means was one of only a handful of Carroll student-athletes who qualified for the NAIA Championship.

"With four guys, we got 11th at nationals. So that means they're all All-Americans. The four individuals we took were All-Americans. So really proud of that as a coach," said Clark.

This was the first time since 2022 that a Fighting Saint track and field student-athlete was crowned national champion.

While this is a huge accomplishment to Means, he doesn't want to get too hung up on it, and he is already thinking about what he will do next season.

"We have a meet on the [March] 28th in Missoula, and I just hope to I just have to qualify there, get it out of the way, and then just prepare for [outdoor] nationals," said Means, "My main goal is to just win and jump higher."