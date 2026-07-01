Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Fourth of July Event at Centennial Park

HELENA — America’s 250th birthday celebration is coming to Centennial Park this Fourth of July, and organizers say this year’s event could be one of the best yet.

The free community celebration will take place July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park in Helena, featuring live music, children’s activities, patriotic ceremonies and a helicopter delivery of a massive American flag.

Former Helena Mayor Jim Smith will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, while current Mayor Emily Dean is scheduled to speak about the nation’s 250th anniversary and the meaning of the American flag.

“There’s gonna be music, bounce houses for the kids, the Balloon Man will be here with balloons,” said Helena Ambassador Chair Jeff Wadekamper. “There’s just a number of things and it’s all free and that’s the great aspect about this event.”

Jonathon Ambarian

One of the celebration’s featured moments will be the arrival of a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter carrying a 30-by-50-foot American flag. The flag raising will also honor 95-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran Bob Henkel, who helped oversee construction of the Old Glory Landmark in 2003.

“It’s just a special time for all of us to really get together, really understand and appreciate what we have in America,” said event chairman Howard Skjervem.

The event will also include bounce houses, balloon art, emergency vehicle displays, free hot dogs and root beer floats, and small American flags distributed by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Music will be provided by the Dan Henry Band and the Magpie Drummers.

A Jefferson High School junior will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” while a first grader from Jim Darcy School will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The official program begins at 11 a.m. with welcome remarks from Smith, followed by performances, the helicopter flag arrival and comments from Henkel about the construction of the Old Glory Landmark.

Organizers say the event is made possible by support from 40 business sponsors, including the Montana 250 Committee.

