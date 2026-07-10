City commission unanimously approves Fire Station 2 renovations

HELENA — Helena’s Fire Station #2 has been serving the community since 1974. After over 50 years, it’s getting a makeover.

City leaders say the upgrades are about more than appearance — they’re focused on firefighter safety, accessibility, and preparing the department for the future.

The city commission recently unanimously approved a $610,000 contract for major renovations at Fire Station 2, aiming to improve safety and day-to-day functionality for the firefighters who work here around the clock.

Evan Charney, MTN News Firefighters working out of Station 2

“They’ve been needed for a very long time,” said Helena Fire Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.

Staff started planning for improvements a couple of years ago before finalizing them this year. The city commission selected R&R Taylor Construction to do the work. Design was funded in the 2024 budget, with construction funding included in the 2026 budget.

Firefighters at Station 2 spend days at a time living and working in the building. The problem is, the station simply isn't built to today's standards for a modern fire department.

“We've got to remember these individuals live here every third day, so this is kind of their home as well, so we want to make it like that,” Chambers said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A firefighter getting a workout in

The project includes updates to restroom and shower areas that date back to the station’s original design in the 1970s.

Those spaces will be converted into two private, ADA-accessible restroom and shower suites designed to accommodate all firefighters working at the station.

“We have a thing that’s called “shower within the hour” after a fire, which means you get all those carcinogens and all those products of combustion off of you. We don't really have the ability for multiple people to shower at once,” Chambers stated.

Evan Charney, MTN News A firefighter grabbing equipment

The project also adds a new decontamination area near the engine bay — giving crews a dedicated place to clean gear and equipment after emergency calls.

Downstairs, a racquetball court that’s no longer being used will be transformed into a fitness and wellness area, which currently runs out of the engine bay.

Evan Charney, MTN News Station 2's current gym equipment in the engine bay

We’re carrying 50 and 65 pounds of gear just before we start pulling hose and doing the work that we're doing, so maintaining that health is super important,” Chambers said.

The station is also set to receive major safety upgrades, including a modern fire alarm system and automatic fire suppression system.

A timeline for construction on the Fire Station 2 renovation project is in the early stages, but staff are hopeful it will begin soon.