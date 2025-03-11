City looking into alternative Vigilante Day Parade route

HELENA — Helena's social media was abuzz over the past few days regarding the Vigilante Day Parade and the potential of a change to the route. The Helena City Commission addressed the topic head-on at their March 10 meeting.

City Manager Tim Burton provided a brief update at Monday's commission meeting, telling commissioners there are serious considerations to change the parade route from Last Chance Gulch to Cruise Ave. Burton further noted that the change was not a request from Helena Public Schools but from safety officials, given the size of vehicles — like semi-trucks — in the parade traveling through the Walking Mall.

No final decisions were made on Monday and the City Commission will be presented with several route options in the coming weeks.

The heritage and history parade, put on by high school students, is a staple of Helena. Much of the Queen City shuts down to attend the event.

(Watch to learn more about the history of the Vigilante Day Parade)

The history of the Vigilante Day Parade

Since its inception in 1924, the Vigilante Day Parade has almost always run down Last Chance Gulch. The only exceptions were during the pandemic and World War II when the parade was canceled.

The Vigilante Day Parade is one of the largest running parades in the United States. Much like the historic vigilantes of Montana, the parade was created to put an end to lawless activity.

(Watch MTN's special on the 100th anniversary of the Vigilante Day Parade)

MTN SPECIAL: Vigilante Day 100th Anniversary

Around the turn of the 20th century, the high school students in Helena had a tradition, the brutal Junior-Senior fight. The parade was proposed as a less destructive alternative. It quickly took off and turned into an area tradition.

Thousands of spectators pack downtown Helena each year to watch the parade and cheer on the students.

