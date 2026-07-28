HELENA — In Helena, crews are working to complete dozens of summer infrastructure projects happening across the city. Officials say while some of this work may seem inconvenient for drivers, it's needed to keep the city up to date.

Watch the full video below:

City of Helena on schedule with summer construction projects

“It's just like for your car,” explained Helena transportation systems director David Knoepke. "If you don't do maintenance or change the oil on your vehicle, that lifespan is a lot shorter than if you do those preventative maintenance tips.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A construction crew at work in Helena

Knoepke says many of this year’s projects are part of a long-term pavement preservation plan aimed at extending the life of streets before full reconstruction is needed.

That includes chip sealing, crack sealing, and mill and overlay projects across emergency routes, high-traffic streets, and neighborhoods.

Projects are prioritized based on street conditions, working from a simple pothole fix to a stretch of road that needs a full replacement.

Evan Charney, MTN News A pot hole found on a street about to be paved

Crews just finished milling and paving work on Davis, and are actively working on Rodney to name a few.

In addition, Knoepke says a priority for the city is upgrading ADA accessibility improvements along with their regular maintenance.

“We address those ADA improvements that need to be next to those mill and overlay projects,” Knoepke said, “so we try to remove those barriers to make the city more accessible and more connected.”

Evan Charney, MTN News An ADA ramp is being installed along a Helena street sidewalk

Meanwhile, public works crews are also working on several water and sewer projects across the city, including main replacements on Lawrence and at the intersection of Butte and Montana.

Officials say those projects are prioritized in a similar way, looking for bottlenecks with current problems, and where they can increase capacity for future growth.

“The more we have and the better our water system is up to date, we won’t have as many breaks which don't destroy the roads, so it’s very important,” stated Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland.

Evan Charney, MTN News A sewer hole cover found on a Helena street

Most projects are expected to be completed by the end of August/early September, but a few more may be squeezed in before the first snowfall.

Officials remind drivers to keep an eye out for detours, reader boards, and lane closures throughout the summer.

“Just be patient with us,” Knoepke asked. “We’re trying to get the jobs done as quickly as possible.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A detour sign rerouting drivers from a closed road from construction

City officials say while drivers may face temporary headaches during construction season, the goal is long-term improvements that make roads safer, smoother, and more reliable for everyone.