City of Helena pushes for sustainability through their solar energy projects

HELENA — The City of Helena's sustainability goal is to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2030. At Bill Roberts Golf Course, they are taking the steps to reach this goal.

Ryan Leland, the city's public works director, says, "We look at projects that are realistic and achievable that we can look at reducing our need for energy and electricity in our facilities for the city of Helena.”

The golf course project is expected to save the city around $11,000 annually.

Additionally, the panels generate 80 percent of the energy the golf course property needs.

The project cost around $250,000, with a 20-year return on the investment, with the help of grants and refunds.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A large solar array rests near the entrance of Bill Roberts Golf Course.

The city will also receive a $57,000 rebate from Northwestern Energy.

“We are the stewards of taxpayers and residents, so we are not just throwing money away, we are actually getting a return on our investments spent and being good for the environment," said Leland.

The solar array at the golf course is not the city’s only push for more solar energy in Helena.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The solar panel array at Bill Roberts Golf Course aims to save money and the environment.

Leland noted, "Then adding more money to our residential solar program so we can continue to get solar on residential houses to help out the city, the environment, and themselves.”

In two years, solar panels will be installed to help power the wastewater treatment plant.