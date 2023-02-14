City of Helena sets dates for City Manager candidates' final interviews

HELENA — Dates for the final interviews of the Helena City Manager candidates will take place on February 21 and 22. The interviews will be public and dates, locations and times will be published through the public meeting announcements on the City’s website.

The three semifinalists - Tim Burton of Helena; Clifford Strachan of South Jordan, Utah; and Michael Thomas of Amity, Oregon - were selected to move on to the final round of interviews by the City Commission at their Feb. 7 commission meeting. The City recied 37 applications from candidates across the country, roughly 19 percent of the original applicants were residents of Montana

Bios of the finalists:

Clifford Strachan - South Jordan, Utah



Clifford Strachan most recently served as the Chief Administrative Officer of Sandy, Utah. Prior to that, Strachan was the Municipal Council Executive Director for the City of Provo Utah. Strachan’s experience includes serving as Budget and Policy Analyst for the Utah Governor’s Office and Associate Director of the Municipal Services Group in South Jordan Utah. Strachan served as Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Ucluelet, British Columbia and Administrator of the North Cedar Improvement District in Cedar, BC. Strachan received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University and went on to earn a Master of Public Administration from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Strachan also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah. In his cover letter to the Commission, Strachan said, “The aims of local government are to build community and deliver needed services, and I am proud of the work I have done to help the communities I have served. I would like to help the City of Helena become even better.”



Tim Burton - Helena, Montana



Tim Burton currently serves as the City of Helena Interim City Manager. Burton served as executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns before accepting the interim position. Burton was Helena’s city manager from 2000-2009. He left the City to serve as then-Attorney General Steve Bullock's deputy director and chief of staff. Burton then worked on Bullock’s transition team and served as the Governor’s Chief of staff in 2013 – 2014. He also served as chief administrative officer for Lewis and Clark County. Burton received his bachelor’s in political science from Carroll College and his master’s in public administration from the University of Montana. In his cover letter to the Commission, Burton said, “I am interested in this position because I want to continue to work with the City Commission, City staff, City strategic partners and the public to stabilize City operations and processes, work on affordable housing, homelessness, infrastructure, climate change, economic development, growth, and many other challenges the City is facing.”



Michael Thomas - Amity, Oregon



Michael D. Thomas currently serves as the City Manager for the City of Amity, Oregon. Prior to his time in Amity, Thomas served as a Lieutenant Colonel and Squadron Commander in the United States Air Force. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Management degree from the United States Air Force Academy, a Master of Business Administration degree from Trident University International, a Master of Military Operational Art and Science degree from Air University, and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Oregon. In his cover letter to the Commission, Thomas said, “I spent 20 years in the military where I had the opportunity to lead large organizationsand budgets. I am capable of stepping into this position without hesitation. More importantly, what I bring to Helena is a diverse background of leadership, service, potential, aptitude, and drive, while lacking the ‘set in one’s ways,’ adversity to change mindset that many with years of experience may bring to the position. Thomas recently announced his resignation from Amity Oregon effective March 3, 2023.





The former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk departed the position on Feb. 18, 2022. Messages between Harlow-Schalk and City leadership made public, although not complete, indicated she had frustrations including having to deal with “structural issues” that she said preceded her tenure with the city. After her departure, the mayor and commissioners released a statement praising Harlow-Schalk for her “dedication to the City and diligent work to achieve the priorities of the community,” and for her work on community engagement, fiscal stability and economic development.