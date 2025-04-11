Watch Now
Civic Center rocking this weekend for the 79th Gem Mineral and Fossil Show

HELENA — The Helena Mineral Society is hosting its 79th annual Gem Mineral and Fossil Show this weekend at the Civic Center.

Montana is called the Treasure State for a reason, known for its thousands of years of mining history and over five hundred mineral specimens.

The Civic Center will be filled with fossils, jewelry, geodes, crystals, and the state's gemstones, sapphire, and agate.

Not only does the event support local and statewide businesses but also geological education with admission and rock grab bags supporting Montana Learning Center and Montana Tech scholarships.

“First and foremost, it is all about family fun," Sarah Hall with the Helena Mineral Society says. "We hope that folks will come out and have fun and as part of that learn about mineralogy, geology, and paleontology, and the cool way that it connects with our Montana culture.”

The event will run on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm with a three-dollar admission fee, except for children under twelve and veterans.

