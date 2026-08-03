CLANCY — The Clancy Volunteer Fire Department is proposing to expand the station to keep up with the needs of the community.

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Clancy Volunteer Fire Department proposes expansion

Staff are proposing a fee increase to sustain operations and pay for an expansion to their headquarters, Bill Gruber Station, which has been around for over 30 years.

The department itself has been around since 1939 and currently has around 18 volunteers. Staff say this expansion will help them to better serve the area and invest for the future.

Volunteers will be holding an informational meeting and tour of the station on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the project.