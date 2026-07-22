Come hungry: Fair food and family traditions take on Last Chance Stampede

HELENA — This week, all diets are on hold because it's time for the Last Chance Stampede and Fair. Although the calories may not count, the stories behind each vendor and their food do. For many, it’s about carrying on family tradition.

Papa B’s Fried Chicken is new to the fair this year and uses chicken thighs, known for being juicier than chicken breasts, and they also have a special breading recipe of flour, egg, and panko.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Papa B's Fried Chicken joins the food lineup.

“You know, food has always been a part of my early life, you know, my mom being a great cook, and my father was actually in the events and food space as well,” owner Brandon Brown shared.

Despite being a familiar face around town, the Armory Café and Taco Treat truck are excited to join the lineup at the Stampede for the first time.

“We get new food, new vendors, and a whole new experience, which is fun,” owner Stacie Leitgeb said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Leitgeb’s family formerly owned the Helena Taco Treat, and now they own Armory Cafe. This week, the truck will be serving up tacos of all kinds and also some Bad Betty’s BBQ.

For vendors like Fair Grounds Coffee, they have been around for 20 years and all for good reason, carrying on the legacy and hard work of their daughter, who passed away in a car accident as a teenager.

“It is always a lot of hard work every year for this fair, but it is hard to give up because she loved being down here and serving drinks to everyone,” owner Jeff Swingley shared. Also, a lot of the funds go right back into the community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Fair Grounds Coffee is carrying on the legacy of their daughter.

Vendors say they are grateful to the food truck community and enjoy seeing each other at events, but also love getting to meet fairgoers.

“I see a lot of happy faces, and they're coming back,” Richard Fucimin, owner of Bada Bing food truck, expressed, “Giving a full stomach and they take a bite and share the deliciousness.”

Bada Bing serves up all types of food, but is known for its barbecue chicken quesadilla and fried ice cream.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Bada Bing serves up fried ice cream.

Vendors noted that fairs like this one are crucial to keeping their businesses open. “Economically, it is always nice because fairs are busy and they are big,” Leitgeb said.

It is also a huge boost to the Helena economy. According to data collected by the Helena Chamber of Commerce, last year's Stampede and Fair brought over 56 thousand people to the fairgrounds and approximately $2.2 million in estimated spending.

The list of food and beverage vendors includes: the Helena Masonic Lodge’s steak sandwiches, Bullman’s Wood-fired Pizza, Giovanni’s Concessions, Blue Moose BBQ/Mackenzie Lemonade, Charm City Made, Huckleberry Jamboree, Side Show Cotton Candy and Lemonade, Armory Café (Taco Treat), Corn Shack, Blissful Berry Bowls, SKC Teriyaki, Queen City Concessions, Funnel of Love, Bada Bing Food Truck, Big Papa Concessions, Papa Tom’s Kettle Corn; Dole Soft Serve, Evolve Nutrition, Tropical Sno, the Beer Garden (hosted by the Helena Lions Club) and Fairgrounds Coffee.