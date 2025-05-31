Community gathers to commemorate Traditional Memorial Day in Helena

HELENA — Although many of us celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, the community gathered to commemorate traditional Memorial Day, the holiday’s original date.

Sergeant Major Mike Russell says the importance of the ceremony is, "To celebrate this and remember those people that gave their lives, you could say willingly, but they did not go there to die, but they knew they could.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A memorial wreath was placed in Memorial Park to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, has been recognized since 1868. From its inception until 1970, it was held on May 30th, changing in 1971 to be celebrated on the last Monday of every May by an act of Congress.

The Lewis and Clark Memorial Foundation hosted the ceremony to honor those in our community who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Veterans salute the flag at Memorial Park.

Sergeant Major Russell was the guest speaker and shared how many lives have been lost in our country to date.

He says, “You add that all up, that is 1,304,705 military personnel who gave their lives to share the freedom that we all have to be here today.”

Those lives were honored and remembered through the echoes of bagpipes and drums, a memorial wreath, and a 21-gun salute.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News. The Magpie Drummers echoed songs throughout Memorial Park.

“I feel the sense of pain and concern for all of those soldiers that perished in battle, an honor and tradition I will carry on for my entire life," Sergeant Major Russell says. "I am proud to be an American, where at least I know I am free.

The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial was dedicated on August 15, 1949, by the citizens of the county.