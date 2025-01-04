Construction begins on Helena Fire Tower

HELENA — You may have noticed that the Guardian of the Gulch has lost its top.

Dick Anderson Construction began work on the historic Helena Fire Tower just before Christmas.

The cab portion of the tower has been removed to give the contractor better access to repair and replace supporting timber beams.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The overall goal of the project is to make the fire tower structurally sound by replacing the arson-damaged and rotten wood with new wood while preserving as much of the historic integrity as possible.

The species of wood for each piece has been identified and will be matched.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Dick Anderson Construction was awarded the contract last year.

The project is valued at around 385 thousand dollars and work is anticipated to be completed by mid-summer.

