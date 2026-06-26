HELENA — After a lull, construction is continuing for the avian walkway at Montana Wild.

Watch the video below:

Construction continues on the Montana Wild avian walkway project

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks broke ground on the project in November with an anticipated opening in the spring, but workers ran into unforeseen problems with water infrastructure.

In the next few weeks, crews will be grading the walkway portion, depositing decomposed granite, and installing benches for visitors.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Volunteers and Montana Wild staff take ambassador raptors around on walks to educate the public.

The project cost around $860,000 and was authorized by the 2021 and 2023 legislatures. Much of it is funded by private and business donations through Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation and Foundation for Animals.

The new building will allow visitors to view the 13 ambassador raptors on the west side without having to come for special programs.

The east side will provide more rehabilitation space for the nearly 200 injured and orphaned birds Montana Wild takes in each year.

Due to ongoing excavation, the birds will be moved in by the end of the summer, and interpretive signs and features are set to be added by early fall. aiming to open to the public late summer, early fall.

