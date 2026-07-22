Construction progress continues on Helena’s new Fire Station 3 ahead of planned spring opening

HELENA — Construction is continuing to move forward on Helena’s new Fire Station 3, a project city officials say will improve emergency response in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The new station, located on Helena’s south side, broke ground just a few months ago. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said crews are currently working on framing the building after much of the basic infrastructure work was completed.

“It looks like it’s going to be finished according to the contractor in April or May of next year, late spring, early summer,” Chambers said.

Once complete, the facility will become Helena Fire Department’s newest station since 1978. Fire officials say the new building will feature more modern and updated spaces for firefighters while expanding resources in a growing part of Helena.

“It’s gonna be more modern, it’s gonna be a phenomenal new building. Our newest station is 1978 and served us well,” Chambers said.

The project also includes plans for a separate training building that still needs to be constructed.

Fire officials say they are looking forward to the station opening next year and say the project will help the department better serve Helena’s south side as the city continues to grow.

“We need to have more resources on that part of town so we can serve the public more efficiently,” Chambers said.

The new fire station is expected to be completed by next spring.