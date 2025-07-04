Consumers: Gas prices "ok" for now

HELENA — It wasn't long ago that drivers around the country were paying $4 or even $5 for a gallon of regular at the pump. That being said, for now, folks around Montana don't have much to complain about.

Right now a gallon of regular unleaded sits at about $3.27 on average around the treasure state.

Frequent traveler Sean Fitzgerald drives a hybrid and says, "It saves on gas regardless, it isn't necessarily the gas prices."

However, when push comes to shove, Fitzgerald might drive less. He thought about it for a moment and then landed on $4 per gallon for regular as a sticking point.

Compared to recent years past, $3.27 isn't too bad. Summer prices are historically the highest prices of the year. Despite tariffs, conflicts in the Middle-East, and high interest rates — oil prices remain stable.

Julian Paredes with Triple A finds Fitzgerald's caution zone to be shared by many. "There's not a specific tipping point, but 2022 was very much a down year for road trips. We saw gas prices shoot up over $4 and in some places over $5. That definitely deterred some people," says Paredes.

On the water, the stakes are a little higher because boats are a luxury item. Fuel at marinas is more expensive, but that doesn't stop Tom Waring from Butte.

"Well a long time ago a friend told me a boat is a hole in the water that you pour money into and I can verify that," says Waring. "It'll affect some people."