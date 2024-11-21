Cover Montana explains the importance of open enrollment

HELENA — It is open enrollment for health insurance through the HealthCare.gov Marketplace.

People can apply or reapply for coverage until January 15, 2025, or they may have to wait until November 2025 to apply again.

Last year, 30 percent of Montanans got a plan for $10 per month through the marketplace.

Cover Montana is a project of the Montana Primary Care Association, a nonprofit organization with a federal grant to help underserved communities, consumers, and small businesses find and enroll in quality, affordable health coverage through HealthCare.gov, the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Olivia Riutta, the director of population health of the Montana Primary Care Association shared the importance of open enrollment for Montanans.

"It is the annual opportunity to update your applications and make sure your income is correct and then to ensure that you have a plan that really meets both your monthly budget and your health needs for 2025," Riutta says.

Cover Montana Navigators can provide phone and virtual assistance statewide through the Cover Montana Help Line: (406) 634-3105 or (844) 682-6837. In-person enrollment assistance is available in many areas, including Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Dillon, Kalispell, and Miles City.

