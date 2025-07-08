Appeal planned after judge vacates case against woman charged in crash that killed Montana teen

BOZEMAN — The trial of a woman charged in the death of a Manhattan teenager two years ago has been vacated and will not take place for now.

Lilly LaRoque was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after a head-on crash, killing 17-year-old Delaney Doherty. Her trial was scheduled to start later this month, but Judge Andrew Breuner has vacated the case.

MTN News

LaRoque was being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center until last month, when her bail was reduced. The judge also threw out blood evidence in the case.

The Gallatin County Attorney's office plans to appeal. Prosecutors claim LaRoque was under the influence at the time of the accident on Dry Creek Road. Recently, key blood evidence was suppressed because law enforcement failed to obtain a warrant for the sample. This prompted the Attorney General's Office to file a notice of appeal with the state Supreme Court regarding the suppression decision, suggesting significant implications for the case.

MTN News A memorial on West Dry Creek Road for Delaney Doherty, who died in a head-on crash on Aug. 3, 2023.

According to charging documents, Laroque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Doherty’s vehicle head-on in August 2023.

Mark Doherty

Delaney was a student at Manhattan High School, where she participated in both volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Delaney as a “hard-working kid who was loved by many.”

MTN NEWS