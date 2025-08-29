Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arraignment set for Anaconda shooting suspect Michael Brown

ANACONDA — An arraignment has been scheduled for Michael Brown — the Anaconda shooting suspect — in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court next week.

Brown is set to appear before Judge Raynee Dahood on Wednesday, Sept 3, at 9:30 AM, as reported by County Attorney Morgan Smith. The hearing will be open to the public, with the option to attend either in person at the courthouse in Anaconda or via Zoom by contacting the Clerk of District Court.

As of Friday, court records in the case remain sealed. Smith said she anticipates that status will change before Wednesday’s hearing. “If/when status changes as to court records, as I anticipate it will, you’ll be able to obtain all documents you’ve requested directly from the Court Clerk,” Smith advised.

No additional details about the charges or case have been made public.

