Big Sky HS student allegedly says Sandy Hook massacre inspiration for alleged threats

MISSOULA — A Big Sky High School student who's charged with felony intimidation accused of making a threat of violence allegedly said he was inspired by the Sandy Hook school shooter.

In charging documents, on Feb. 25, Missoula police received information about a credible threat of school violence that was made on Instagram and had been intercepted by the FBI.

Missoula Police contacted the Big Sky High School principal making them aware of the threats. MPD then made contact with Abbot Parker, 18, who was at school.

Parker granted Missoula Police permission to search his backpack and vehicle without a warrant. The officer located two notebooks and a crumpled piece of paper that referenced the recent arrest of four people on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

In the online conversations, Parker used the handle "adamsrottenflesh". A person in a conversation with Parker asked if he is inspired by mass shooters in which Parker is accused of replying, "Yeah, mainly Adam Lanza". Lanza is the Sandy Hook school shooter who killed 28 people on December 14, 2012, in Newton, Connecticut

Charging documents report Parker appeared to have an obsession with Lanza, purchasing the same shoes as Lanza and bragged about it saying "copped the same shoes as Adam". Missoula Police say Parker was wearing those shoes when MPD made contact with him at school that day.

Parker's online comments discussed how he has access to his father's firearm, but his father didn't know. In a post with another user on 2/22/22, Parker said he related to Lanza due to social anxiety and isolation.

During the interview process with Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker, Parker admitted he had taken and then posted the photo of himself brandishing the previously mentioned firearm on his Instagram account.

Parker allegedly admitted that during the time he wrote those statements and possessed the firearm, he was having homicidal and suicidal intentions. However, Parker denied that he had taken the firearm outside his residence or pointed it to anyone. When Detective Baker asked Parker if he ever planned or intended to kill anyone, Parker denied it.

Parker is at St. Patrick Hospital for further evaluation. The state is requesting the court issue a warrant in the amount of $250,000 to ensure community safety and provide adequate time to develop a comprehensive release plan that will address the mental health issues at play.

Click here to view the court documents associated with the case.