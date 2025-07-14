Cold Case Update: Bozeman man charged with murder of Steven Kilwein

You've likely heard the name and his story. Steven Kilwein. The man was murdered in his home in Bozeman 4 years ago. The case went unsolved until now.

“Today I am joined by members of the detective division to share a significant development in the 2021 homicide investigation of Steven Kilwein,” says Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Joe Swanson at a press conference held Friday morning.

FAMILY PHOTO Steven’s 5 children adored him, describing their father as a funny and kind soul.

Steven moved to Bozeman in 1986. He lived in a red and white house located on the corner of 9th and Mendenhall. Steven’s 5 children adored him, describing their father as a funny and kind soul. But on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, the Kilwein family grew suspicious after not hearing from their father. They called 911 to perform a welfare check.

WATCH: Four-Year-Old Murder Case Solved: Austin Clowes Arrested for Steven Kilwein's Homicide

Cold Case Solved: Bozeman man charged with murder of Steven Kilwein

“Tragically, responding officers discovered Mr. Kilwein deceased inside his home,” says Swanson.

The original coroner's report named electrocution as Kilwein’s cause of death. But further investigation revealed “multiple chop-type injuries”. Kilwein’s death was ruled a homicide. For 4 years, this case went cold - until now.

“Detectives determined that the facts bear out that Austin Clowes, a 25-year-old Bozeman resident, conducted the murder of Steven Kilwein,” says Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil.

MTN NEWS “Detectives determined that the facts bear out that Austin Clowes, a 25-year-old Bozeman resident, conducted the murder of Steven Kilwein,” says Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil.

Austin John Clowes, a Bozeman kid. Graduating from Bozeman High School, a Hawk football player, and a recent MSU graduate. According to court documents, Clowes stated he worked at J.C Billion at the time of the homicide. His employee picture from the Billion website has since been removed.

Turns out, Clowes had been a suspect from the start. According to court documents, during the initial crime scene sweep, detectives found an iPhone in the front yard of Kilwein's home. Clowes was interviewed by detectives, claiming he dropped the phone on his way back from the bars and never entered any homes. He also refused to provide a DNA sample.

In November of 2021, a detective retrieved trash from Clowes’ residence in an attempt to get a DNA sample. A water bottle was seized and submitted to the Montana State crime lab.

DNA obtained from Kilwein's pajama bottoms matched with Clowes’ DNA.

“Yesterday, Clowes was arrested on a warrant for the crime of deliberate homicide. He was arrested and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he’s held on a $1 million bond,” says McNeil.

Clowes appeared in Justice Court Friday morning.

Judge Rick West stated, “I believe that the $1-million bail is appropriate. So I will put bail in the amount of $1 million”.

Charged with the deliberate homicide of Steven Kilwein. Clowes' next court appearance is set for July 25th.

WATCH: Shock and Relief: Arrest of Austin Clowes revives Kilwein family's hope for justice

Shock and Relief: Arrest of Austin Clowes Revives Kilwein Family's Hope for Justice