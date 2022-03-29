Driver cited for crashing into Great Falls barber shop

GREAT FALLS — A pickup truck crashed through the large front window and into The Man Shop in Great Falls on Friday, March 11, 2022 - and now the driver of the truck has been cited.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. at 800 10th Avenue South. The shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and no injuries.

Sarah Custer, the store manager, said after the truck smashed through the window, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, got out of the truck, and ran away, leaving the truck in the middle of the road.

The Great Falls Police Department confirmed to MTN that the driver, Jonathan Mathews, was cited and released a week later, on March 18. The GFPD said that Mathews is from Tennessee, and was working in Great Falls.

Mathews was cited for reckless driving, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, failure to notify owner after accident, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $1,000.

Custer had one word to describe her reaction to the phone call telling her about the damage: "Panic. It was my stylist that called me."

Custer then quickly headed to the salon. "It was kind of scary. It was a moment of panic but it was a moment of relief as well because none of my girls were in here,” she said.



