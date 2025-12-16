Fatal East Helena high-speed chase suspect out on bond; trial set

HELENA — William Bart Stuart, the 52-year-old Helena man charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence, felony criminal endangerment, and felony fleeing or eluding a peace officer, made his appearance in state district court on Tuesday.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News William Bart Stuart appeared in state district court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

At the arraignment, Stuart entered a plea of not guilty, which is common in any criminal case in district court.

The November crash in East Helena resulted in the death of 69-year-old Terry Lamping, who was inside the home. Her husband, 76-year-old Phil Lamping, sustained critical injuries and was transported to advanced medical care.

Stuart is currently out on bond, which was set at $500,000.

MTN News

Montana Highway Patrol stopped Stuart on Canyon Ferry Road, before he allegedly sped off at up to 115 miles per hour, where he then crashed through a fence and into the side of the home at the intersection of Lake Helena Drive and Old Highway 12.

According to court documents, a passenger in the vehicle told officers they witnessed Stuart consuming 14 to 15 alcoholic drinks before the crash. Stuart has a history of four previous DUI convictions.

MTN News A local law firm is helping the Lamping family track the suspect, William Bart Stuart's actions.

A local law firm is helping the family keep track of Stuart’s actions, alleging in a Facebook post that he was reportedly drinking in the bars again, and that they are asking for information about Stuart's drinking after the crash.

During this time, the Lamping family is facing unexpected financial burdens, including funeral expenses, time away from work, and medical expenses. A GoFundMe has been set up to help alleviate some of the family's burden.

Stuart's trial is currently set for May 18 of next year with Judge McMahon.

