HELENA — Former Great Falls Middle School teacher Michael Walter Jarrett has been sentenced to prison for raping and sexually abusing a minor in Lewis and Clark County.

Jarrett was sentenced by Judge Menehan in state district court on Tuesday to 30 years with 20 suspended, meaning if Jarrett abides by the law and completes sex offender treatment, he could be released after serving 10 years. He must also register as a tier 1 sex offender.

(WATCH: Former Great Falls middle school teacher sentenced to prison)

In October, a jury in state district court found Jarrett guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12 and felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

When Jarrett testified, he said, “I acknowledge that conviction alone resulted in profound and permanent consequences. I have lost my teaching license, my ability to coach, my retirement, my student loan forgiveness, my realtor’s license, and my family business.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Over a dozen people testified on Jarrett's behalf on Tuesday.

Over a dozen people testified on Jarrett’s behalf, including former students, friends, and his family.

“Your honor, I am not asking you to ignore the verdict. I am asking you to consider how deeply life-changing the consequences have already been, how it will continue to not just affect Mike but our entire family,” said Jarrett’s wife.

Jarrett had been an active teacher at North Middle School in Great Falls.

The criminal acts happened beginning in 2015 and continued for multiple years in Lewis and Clark County. Jarrett was in his 30s at the time.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Michael Jarrett took the stand before he was sentenced.

The case did not include any students who had attended North Middle School.

Lewis and Clark County Detective Cody Colbert also shared that two other allegations had come to light during the investigation.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News County Attorney Kevin Downs

“This is a scar that will last a lifetime,” said Kevin Downs, Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

MTN is limiting what information we report on this case to protect the victim's identity.

