Former Montana Heritage Commission Executive Director facing felony charges

HELENA — The former executive director of the Montana Heritage Commission is accused of felony embezzlement and money laundering concerning state funds.

The Montana Heritage Commission oversees some of the state’s historical sites including Virginia City, Nevada City and Reeder’s Alley in Helena.

On Monday, Michael Elijah Allen made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court. He is accused of two counts of felony embezzlement by theft and one felony count of money laundering. Allen has a Utah residence listed with the court.

Allen served as executive director of the Montana Heritage Commission from 2012 until May 2024.

According to court documents, The Montana Department of Commerce learned of a significant budget deficit regarding the commission and contacted Helena Police. They suspected Allen had misappropriated between $75,00 to $300,000 while executive director.

Police allege they found multiple payments from the commission to a business owned by Allen and incidents where tens of thousands of dollars in state funds were routed to the same business through a third party.

Allen is also accused of using his state-issued purchasing card for multiple non-business-related expenses including personal trips to Utah; a down payment for a condo in Ennis; an outfitting trip; a tattoo in Bozeman; and a payment to a divorce attorney.

Bail for Allen was set at $100,000. Due to the felony charges, he will not enter a plea until he appears in State District Court.