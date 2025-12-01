Helena man is accused of sending sexual messages to a minor

HELENA — A Helena man has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

Shane Alen Betts, 38, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on one felony count of sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Betts is accused of messaging a victim who was under the age of 16. Those messages allegedly included sexually suggestive themes and a pornographic image.

MTN is purposefully not reporting some aspects of this case to protect the identity of the victim.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set Betts' bond at $50,000. His arraignment in District Court was scheduled for Dec. 23.

