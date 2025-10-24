Hiker finds human remains west of Mount Helena on state land

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an area west of Mount Helena on state land after human remains were found.

According to Lieutenant Greg Holmlund, a hiker found the remains at a makeshift campsite on Friday.

He told MTN this is a developing investigation, but he noted there is no danger to the community.

Due to the remote nature of the location, people may see a continued law enforcement presence in the area in the coming week.

People are asked to avoid the area while law enforcement completes their investigation.

We will provide updates on this investigation as more information becomes available.

